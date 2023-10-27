MN First Responders Celebrated and Recognized For Heroic Efforts

I think most everyone would agree that First Responders deserve so much more recognition then they receive. These brave folks run into risky, unsure and sometimes life-threatening situations in a selfless effort to help or save others.

It seems they often tend to be the type that shy away from recognition, doing what they do out of their own sense of service to their community. But it's great to see them being celebrated.

The MN 100 Club is a non-profit organization that provides emergency financial assistance to First Responders who are killed or critically injured in the line of duty. They've just announced their 2023 First Responder of the Year Award winners.

If you're wondering how they decided who would receive awards, a Press Release from the MN 100 Club explains it.

First Responder Chiefs and Supervisors from Minnesota were invited to submit their nominees for Firefighters, Police Officers, EMS/EMT, and Public Safety Telecommunicators. Nominees were then presented to their peers across the state for final voting. Over 1500 First Responders submitted ballots.

Here are the well-deserving recipients of the 2023 First Responders Awards:

Photo by MN 100 Club, Pictured are Julie Gotham, Executive Director MN 100 Club, Deerwood Assistant Fire Chief Tom Nixon, Firefighter Andrew Kayfes, Firefighter David Aulie, Deerwood Fire Chief Mike Bodle, and Tom Brace, MN 100 Club Vice President and retired State of Minnesota Fire Marshall.

Firefighters David Aulie and Andrew Kayfes of Deerwood. Both men selflessly ran into a house fire and saved a woman on the second floor.

Photo by MN 100 Club

Lisa Rippentrop of the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office. She's been at her job for 29 years. She's being recognized for her quick work in a difficult situation and for her help in ultimately apprehending a suspect.

Photo by MN 100 Club. Pictured are Lieutenant Sulo Kyrra (front row, second from right), members of his family, members of the Canon Falls Ambulance Service, and MN 100 Club Board President Lanee Noble and Board Member Ray Noble.

Lieutenant Sulo Kyrra of the Cannon Falls Ambulance Service. He courageously entered a burning apartment building and saved two kids that had been trapped there.

Photo by MN 100 Club. Deputy Brody Merrill received the Police Officer First Responder of the Year Award from MN 100 Club Board President Lanee Noble and Director At-Large Jim Mortenson.

Deputy Brody Merrill of the Pope County Sheriff’s Department. He was wounded in a shootout, but he still heroically rendered comfort and first aid to his partner, Josh Owen, who sadly died from his injuries.

All of these First Responders will be recognized for their service at upcoming Vikings Football Games and at the MN Gopher Salute to Service Game on November 4, 2023.

More information here about the MN 100 Club.

