MN Announces Plan to Vaccinate 5-11 Year Olds

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota has announced its plan to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages five to 11 years old after the Food and Drug Administration Advisory Committee voted to recommend the use of the Pfizer vaccine for that age group.

More than 530 pediatric and family medicine clinics, primary care providers, and others say they are prepared to vaccinate Minnesota children. Additionally, over 600 pharmacies are planning to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to children under the age of 12 in some or all of their locations. The administration will also partner with school districts and charter schools to host vaccination clinics in school buildings.

The state is still waiting on the FDA's official authorization of the Pfizer vaccine in this age group, as well as the recommendation from the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which is expected to meet on the matter early next week.

Since July 1st, there have been more than 45,200 pediatric cases and more than 300 child hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Minnesota.

