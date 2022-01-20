Minnesota’s Top-Ten Favorite Things About Winter

Now that we're halfway through January, we thought it would be a good time to take a peek at the things we like best about winter in Minnesota.

Winter gets a bad rap. Sure it's a bit too long, but getting out and enjoying all it has to offer is the key to surviving (and even thriving).

Now, much of this is hard to remember when you're scraping your windshield or just slipped on the ice heading out the door, but winter in Minnesota is a state of mind. The more you find ways to get out and enjoy it -- the happier you will be.

The Danish use the word Hygge to describe the feeling that comes from embracing winter and the cozy comfort that comes from getting outside, then enjoying the warmth and comfort indoors. According to Wikipedia:

Hygge is a Danish and Norwegian word for a mood of coziness and comfortable conviviality with feelings of wellness and contentment.

Say goodbye to November, and take a moment with us to reflect on the winter ahead.

Minnesota's 10 Favorite Things Winter

Honorable mention: Hockey, and the fact that your beer doesn't get warm when you're outside.

I'm not a winter hater, although it's about a month too long. Take a month off winter and tack it onto summer and Minnesota's climate would be just about perfect. I love the variety of Minnesota's seasons.

