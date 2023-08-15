Minnesota’s Largest One-Day Car Show & Swap Meet Is Happening This Sunday!

PANTOWNERS CAR SHOW & SWAP MEET THIS SUNDAY AUGUST 20TH

This Sunday, the 48th Annual Pantowners' Car Show & Swap Meet is taking place at the Benton County Fairgrounds. Gates will open at 7 am and the fun event will continue until 3 pm. There will be lots of food, crafts, contests, trophies, and much more for the whole family to enjoy. If you are wanting to enter your vehicle but don't want to compete, you can do that too with some brand-new categories. Learn all about them by clicking HERE.

MINNESOTA'S LARGEST CAR SHOW AND SWAP MEET

This car show is known as the largest one-day car show & Swap meet in Minnesota, and it's right here in our own backyard. Each year, the Pantowners add new classes for car lovers everywhere, and you'll be able to see classic cars from the early days, all the way up to more current models from 1993! (It's hard to believe that was 30 years ago).

LIVE MUSIC WITH ROCKABILLY HALL OF FAMER ROBBY VEE

Something else the Pantowners are bringing to you this year is LIVE music. From noon until 2 pm, enjoy the music of Robby Vee.

OTHER ACTIVITIES

Goodie bags will be going home with the 1st 500 participants. Check out the long list of fun for everyone:

Kids Tractor Pull at 10:30 am to 12:pm ages 5 to 10

Kids Face Painting

Huge Swap Meet with over 350 swappers

Indoor Arts & Crafts

Used Car Corral With Collector Cars For Sale

Display of Local Pan Cars

Much More!!!!

See a video from five years ago to get a feel of the fun you are in store for.

