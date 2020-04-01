Minnesota’s First Virus Cases Behind Bars Show Prison Risks

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — COVID-19 has reached Minnesota's prison system. The Department of Corrections this week reported the first confirmed cases within the state prison system.

A staff member in the Red Wing juvenile prison, plus three inmates and one staffer at the Moose Lake adult prison, have tested positive since the weekend.

The development highlights the health threat to vulnerable inmates around the state, as well as efforts by authorities to reduce the risks via early releases of nonviolent offenders.

As just one example, the Hennepin County Jail population was 850 three weeks ago; it's now under 500.