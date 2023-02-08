Minnesota’s Favorite French Fries Surprised Me

Why they do these surveys, I don't know but I find myself reading them all the time. Recently, Spruce did a survey on what every state's favorite French fries are.

I was pretty surprised as to what Minnesotan's favorite French fries are. I would have guessed McDonald's or Wendy's or one of my favorites Culvers or my other favorite, Val's. But, nope. Minnesotan's favorite fries are from none other than Arby's. Huh? No offense to Arby's but, really?

Arby's also came in first in 3 other states, Ohio, Indiana and Michigan also favor the Arby Fries. Must be the curly fry thing.

Get our free mobile app

As you may have guessed, McDonald's came in first with 16 states. But, let's face it, you can't swing a dead clown without hitting a McDonald's. They're everywhere.

Wisconsin likes those Culver's fries, as I do. Curly fries rock! Popeyes won 4 states and Burger King and Taco Bell each picked up 6 states. Taco Bell? Are fries even on their menu full time?

Five Guys, Jack in the Box and Wendy's were the favorites in 2 states. I'll go along with Wendy's. When I lived in So. California I would sometimes make a "coming home from the bar" stop at Jack in the Box. Then I found out that then Jack in the Box was owned by Ralston Purina Dog Food. After that I feared they may get their trucks mixed up, so I switched to Whataburger.

What's your choice for the Best Fries in Minnesota. I'm guessing a lot of people will say Val's and I'd have to put them right up there.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America

KEEP READING: 3-ingredient recipes you can make right now