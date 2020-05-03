Minnesota’s COVID-19 Death Toll Passes 400

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says 24 more people have died from COVID-19.

The statewide total is now at 419 and 338 of them were residents of assisted living or long-term care facilities. On Sunday the MDH reported 435 new confirmed cases for a total of 6,663.

The department says 618 more people have recovered from the virus bringing that total to 3,015.

Currently there are 373 people in the hospital, down 16 from Saturday, and 155 people in the ICU, up 20.

Stearns County remains the county with the third-highest case count at 589 cases and no deaths.

Sherburne County is now up to 54 cases, Wright County is up to 50 cases and one death, and Benton County is up to 32 cases and one death.

The department of health says there have now been over 82,000 tests run across the state.