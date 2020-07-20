Minnesota’s 1st Recorded Child COVID Death was 9-Month Old

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has recorded its first coronavirus-related death in a child.

Health officials say the child was a 9-month-old in Clay County who had no existing health conditions.

The news comes as Gov. Tim Walz ponders whether to reopen schools in the fall.

Also Monday, Minnesota investigators announced they have sent warning letters to 14 bars and restaurants that were found to be in violation of Walz's order allowing for the safe reopening of businesses during the pandemic. Those in violation could have to pay fines or lose their liquor license.