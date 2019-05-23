Minnesota Woman Indicted in Husband’s Fatal Shooting

MANTORVILLE, Minn. (AP) -- A grand jury in Minnesota has indicted a 57-year-old woman who authorities allege fatally shot her husband before fleeing to Florida and killing a woman there.

The Dodge County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Lois Riess on first- and second-degree murder charges.

Riess is accused of shooting her husband, 54-year-old David Riess , at the couple's home in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, in March 2018. Authorities say Lois Riess went to Fort Myers, Florida, met Pamela Hutchinson while there and killed her in April 2018 to assume her identity.

Riess led authorities on a cross-country manhunt before she was captured in Texas.

Florida prosecutors say they plan to seek the death penalty against Riess, who remains jailed there. Minnesota does not have the death penalty. If convicted of first-degree murder in Minnesota, Riess faces life without parole.