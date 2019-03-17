Minnesota Whitecaps Win Isobel Cup

The Minnesota Whitecaps won their first National Women’s Hockey League Championship on Sunday afternoon by defeating the Buffalo Beauts 2-1.

The title game was low-scoring and close as both teams fought to the finish. Minnesota and Buffalo split a pair in the first period to tie 1-1. A scoreless second period was followed by a scoreless third.

Everything came down to overtime. In the opening minutes of the extra period, the Whitecaps sealed the win with an unanswered goal. Minnesota outscored the Beauts 30-28 in the game.

Amy Menke and Lee Stecklein each scored for Minnesota. Goalie Amanda Leveille made 22 saves and allowed only one goal.

The Whitecaps have been playing professionally in Minnesota since 2004 and were formerly part of the dissolved Western Women’s Hockey League where they claimed three Clarkson Cup titles.

They joined the NWHL this season as an expansion team.