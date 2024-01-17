Minnesota Twins To Have New Way To Watch The Team In 2024

Struggling regional sports network Diamond Sports (Bally Sports) has announced a partnership with Amazon Prime to help Twins fans watch the team this summer. Diamond Sports has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings since March 2023.

According to ESPN, the deal includes 37 pro teams including 11 in Major League Baseball, 15 in the National Basketball Association and 11 National Hockey League.

This fall the Minnesota Twins announced they would slash payroll, in part due to the uncertainty over the team's lucrative television contract.

"We've pushed our payroll to heights that we had never pushed it before with the support, certainly, of ownership. We know there is some natural ebb and flow to that," Falvey told media Tuesday, first reported by Bobby Nightengale Jr. of the Star Tribune (via Bring Me The News). "Will it be where it was last year? I don't expect that. I expect it less than that."

The Twins have watched free agents Sonny Gray, Kenta Maeda, Tyler Mahle, Emilio Pagan and Joey Gallo leave as free agents while also reportedly shopping Jorge Polanco and Max Kepler in an attempt to save money.

Under the new deal, Amazon will make an investment in Diamond while also allowing fans to access content via Amazon Prime. Details of pricing have not been announced but it is assumed the price will fall in line with what Bally Sports has charged for its standalone app- $19.99/month.

