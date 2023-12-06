Minnesota Twins Fans! Do You Like The New Twins Plate?

MINNESOTA SPORTS FANS REJOICE

How much do you love your Minnesota sports teams? If you could get a license plate on your vehicle with your favorite Minnesota sports team featured on it, would it be worth the price? Many are saying yes!

The Twins' license plate will be available on January 1st, 2024, along with the Vikings' license plate.

The license plate will require the standard fee plus an annual $30 contribution to the Minnesota Twins Community Fund. You can purchase your plate at your local DMV or you can purchase them online.

MINNESOTA TWINS COMMUNITY FUND

According to an article on CBSNews.com, Kristn Rotvedt, who is the Executive Director of the Minnesota Twins Community Fund and the Twins' Senior Director of Community Engagement, said, " We are excited to give Twins fans a fun new way to express their love of our team, while also empowering Minnesotans to create a brighter future for our youth."

If you are curious about what the Minnesota Twins Community Funds does, it has invested approximately 22 million dollars in providing resources for the healthy development of kids and their families through baseball, softball, and Minnesota Twins programs since 1991.

WHAT ABOUT YOUR OTHER FAVORITE MINNESOTA TEAMS?

But now you've got to make the big decision. Will you get a Twins Plate or a Vikings plate? Maybe if you are a two-vehicle family, you can get one of each.

WHAT SPORTS TEAM WILL BE NEXT?

There will be more Minnesota sports team plates coming for the Timberwolves, Lynx, Wild, and United FC.

If you choose the Minnesota Vikings plate, it will also have its standard fee of $30 plus you will make an annual contribution to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation, to help them complete their mission of 'Advancing youth health and education.'

You will be able to order your specialty plates at drive.mn.gov.

