Minnesota Twins Among Favorites to Win 2020 AL Pennant

Las Vegas oddsmakers have set the Minnesota Twins among the early favorites to make it to the World Series in 2020.

Only the New York Yankees (5/4) and the Houston Astros (7/2) have been given better odds than the Minnesota Twins (9/1) to represent the American League in the Fall Classic.

The favorites to win the National League pennant are the Los Angeles Dodgers (9/4), Atlanta Braves (5/1), and St. Louis Cardinals (6/1).

The Twins have also been set as the favorites to repeat as the American League Central Division champions (Minnesota 10/11, Cleveland 9/4, Chicago 11/4, Kansas City 300/1, Detroit 2000/1), after finishing eight games ahead of the Indians to claim the title in 2019.

Top-10 Odds to Win the 2020 World Series

New York Yankees - 3/1

Los Angeles Dodgers - 6/1

Houston Astros - 8/1

Atlanta Braves - 12/1

St. Louis Cardinals - 14/1

New York Mets - 16/1

Washington Nationals - 16/1

Philadelphia Phillies - 18/1

Minnesota Twins - 20/1

Boston Red Sox - 25/1

The Miami Marlins, Baltimore Orioles, and Detroit Tigers are at the bottom of the heap, each listed at 1000/1 to win the series.

Minnesota's pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on February 12th, with the rest of the team checking in on February 17th.

The Twins open the regular season on the road in Oakland on March 26th. The home opener at Target Field is April 2nd against the Athletics.