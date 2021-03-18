Minnesota Tops Over 501,000 COVID Cases Since Start of Pandemic

ST. PAUL -- Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise slightly as Minnesota has now reach over 501,000 people who have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 1,505 new cases of the coronavirus and six deaths reported Wednesday.

In the tri-county area, Stearns County reported 43 new cases, Sherburne County added 28 and Benton County had 17.

There were no new deaths locally, but the state's death total is now at 6,762.

Minnesota has completed over 7.8 million COVID-19 tests and has now administered over two-million doses of the COVID vaccine.