Minnesota Tops Over 3,400 New Cases of COVID-19

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 3,483 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 more deaths reported Monday.

In the tri-county area, Stearns County had 150 new cases, Sherburne County had 79 and Benton County had 46.

Over 157,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Of those numbers, over 10,600 people have been hospitalized with over 2,700 in the ICU.

Minnesota has completed nearly 3-million COVID-19 tests.