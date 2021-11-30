Minnesota Themed Shirt Design Sends Twitter Into an Uproar

If there is one thing that Minnesotans love, it's things shaped like Minnesota. Except for this shirt apparently.

Twitter user @LindsayMpls made the argument that the shape of Minnesota shouldn't be interchangeable for any letter in a word:

At first, my mind went, "well yeah it can, why couldn't it?" But after reading some of the responses I might be more on @LindsayMpls's side:

Over the years I've seen my fair share of words spelled with Minnesota as one of the letters. Replacing the "o" in "north" or "home" is one of the most popular, and those are easy enough to decipher. This sauna shirt might be a bit of a stretch, but that almost makes me want to buy one more. It's unique, it's stirring a little bit of controversy, it's got Minnesota on it, I think I need to add this to my closet.

If you want one, I did find this design online here.

