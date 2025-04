Minnesota State High School Boys Basketball Tournament

MINNEAPOLIS -- The State High School Boys Basketball Tournament is this week in Minneapolis.

Class 'AA' quarterfinals on Wednesday

#1 Minnehaha Academy (25-4) versus Jordan (25-5) at 6:00 p.m.

#4 Esko (26-4) versus #5 St. Cloud Cathedral (25-5) at 8:00 p.m. on AM 1390 KXSS.

#2 Brooklyn Center (21-8) versus Breckenridge (25-5) at 6:00 p.m.

#3 Caledonia (26-4) versus Minnewaska Area (21-7) at 8:00 p.m.

Class 'AAA' quarterfinals on Wednesday

#1 DeLaSalle (26-4) versus Hermantown (14-15) at 10:00 a.m.

#4 Columbia Heights (20-6) versus #5 St. Thomas Academy (20-9) at 12:00 p.m.

#2 Austin (26-2) versus Sauk Rapids-Rice (21-8) at 2:00 p.m. on AM 1390 KXSS.

#3 Mankato East (24-5) versus Delano (18-11) at 4:00 p.m.

Class 'AAAA' quarterfinals on Wednesday

#1 Cretin-Derham Hall (27-2) versus Wayzata (18-11) at 10:00 a.m.

#4 Eden Prairie (22-7) versus #5 Osseo (23-6) at 12:00 p.m.

#2 Apple Valley (25-4) versus Forest Lake (19-10) at 2:00 p.m.

#3 Lakeville North (25-4) versus Maple Grove (21-8) at 4:00 p.m.

Class 'A" quarterfinals on Thursday

#1 Mayer Lutheran (27-3) versus Mahnomen/Wauben (18-11) at 11:00 a.m.

#4 Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (30-1) versus #5 Hinckley-Finlayson (26-4) at 1:00 p.m.

#2 North Woods (29-1) versus Heritage Christian Academy (13-17) at 3:00 p.m.

#3 Cass Lake-Bena (29-1) versus Rushford-Peterson (23-7) at 5:00 p.m.