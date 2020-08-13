Minnesota Sees 697 New COVID-19 Cases, Stearns County Adds 14

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota saw another uptick in COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 697 new cases statewide, which is up 227 from the day before.

As for new local cases, Stearns County had 14, Sherburne County had 16 and Benton County had 2.

MDH says seven more people have died due to complications related to the coronavirus.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus dropped to 308, which is 27 less than the previous day. The number of people in the ICU remains steady at 154 patients.

Almost 63,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 to date.