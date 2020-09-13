Minnesota Reports 741 New COVID-19 Cases, 27 in Stearns County

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 741 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths from Saturday.

Statewide the cumulative totals are now up to 84,311 and 1,919 respectively. Locally, Stearns County added 27 cases bringing the overall total up to 3,558. Sherburne County added eight cases and Benton County added seven.

Currently, there are 241 people in the hospital and 136 of them in the ICU. Both numbers are down from the day before.

Health officials say over 77,000 people have now recovered from the virus. More than 1,700,000 tests have been run so far in Minnesota.