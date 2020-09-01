Minnesota Reports 502 New COVID-19 Cases and 6 More Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there were another 502 people who tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.

Of those, Stearns County had 20 new cases, Benton County had 7 and Sherburne County had 4.

There has been over 76,000 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus since January.

Six more people have died from complications related to COVID-19.

MDH says there were 294 people hospitalized with the virus, down 12 from the day before, with 136 in the ICU, up 5 from the previous day.

There has now been over 1,498,000 tests completed in Minnesota.