Minnesota Reports 1,998 New Cases of COVID-19 and 22 More Deaths

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota reported 22 more deaths related to COVID-19 Sunday.

One of those deaths was in Stearns County, a person in their 80s, and one in Sherburne County, a person in their 70s. The statewide death total is now at 4,872 since the pandemic began.

There was also another 1,998 new cases of the coronavirus in Minnesota. Stearns County had 49 new cases, Sherburne County had 35 and Benton County had 21.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 399,311 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, with 373,301 people no longer needing to be in isolation.

Minnesota has completed over 5.2-million COVID-19 tests statewide.