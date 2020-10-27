Minnesota Reporting 15 Deaths Monday Due to COVID-19

UNDATED -- Fifteen more people have died from complications related to COVID-19 according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The state is also reporting 2,178 new cases Monday.

In the Tr-County area, Stearns County had 101 new cases, Benton County had 25, and Sherburne County had 24 new positive tests.

The health department says since the pandemic began, more than 9,700 people had to be hospitalized and nearly 2,600 were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.