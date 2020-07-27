Minnesota Records 650 New COVID Cases, Stearns Has 12

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota saw 650 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 more deaths Sunday according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

In the tri-county area Stearns County had 12 cases, Sherburne County had 11 cases and Benton County had 1.

There are 257 people currently hospitalized with the virus, with 126 in the ICU, which is up from the day before.

A total of over 970,000 tests have been completed statewide.