Minnesota Records 513 New COVID Cases, 1 Death

ST. PAUL -- For the second straight day, Minnesota recorded just one new COVID related death.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 513 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported Monday.

In the tri-county area, Stearns County had 8 new cases, Benton County had 5 cases and Sherburne County had 2.

Statewide there has been over 480,000 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus and 6,400 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Minnesota has also completed over 7.1-million COVID tests.