Minnesota Passes 90,000 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,318 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two additional death from Saturday.

The statewide totals are now 90,017 and 1,965 respectively.

Locally, Stearns County added 55 cases, Sherburne County added 19, and Benton County added 11.

Health officials say there are currently 248 people hospitalized, which is up seven from the day before. The number of patients in the ICU, however, is down 11 from the day before and currently 123.

Over 1,830,000 tests have been run in Minnesota so far.