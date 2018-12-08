Minnesota Mom Works to Find Help for Son’s Rare Illness
MINNEAPOLIS (AP)-- A Minneapolis mother says finding help for her 4-year-old son whose left arm was paralyzed by a rare illness is a full-time job.
Elaine Young says that the bulk of her days consist of making phone calls and therapy appointments for her son, Orville, who was diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis in July.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says AFM is a rare condition that affects the nervous system and causes the muscles and reflexes in the body to weaken. The illness is similar to polio but doesn't have a vaccine or a known cause.
Elaine Young says she hopes research on AFM can advance so more children don't have to face the challenges her son is facing.