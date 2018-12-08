Minnesota Mom Works to Find Help for Son’s Rare Illness

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)-- A Minneapolis mother says finding help for her 4-year-old son whose left arm was paralyzed by a rare illness is a full-time job.

Elaine Young says that the bulk of her days consist of making phone calls and therapy appointments for her son, Orville , who was diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis in July.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says AFM is a rare condition that affects the nervous system and causes the muscles and reflexes in the body to weaken. The illness is similar to polio but doesn't have a vaccine or a known cause.

Elaine Young says she hopes research on AFM can advance so more children don't have to face the challenges her son is facing.