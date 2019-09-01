Minnesota Man Escapes Injury in Ultralight Aircraft Crash

COLVIN, Minn. (AP) -- Authorities say a man escaped injury when his ultralight aircraft crashed while he was attempting to take off from his property in northeastern Minnesota.

The incident happened at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says Robert Kangas, of Colvin, was airborne for about a minute before the plane crashed into a swampy ditch.

The sheriff's office says "operator inexperience" is believed to be a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.