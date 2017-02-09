Minnesota Lawmakers Start Longshot Bid To Legalize Marijuana [POLL]

ST. PAUL (AP) - A pair of Minnesota Democrats says it's time for the state to legalize recreational marijuana use.

The state passed a tightly controlled medical marijuana law in 2014. It bans using the plant form, and is only available to residents with a handful of severe conditions.

Rep. Jon Applebaum said Wednesday he's planning a bill that would make Minnesota the ninth state allowing recreational sales and use of the drug. Rep. Tina Liebling took a different route, proposing putting the question to voters through a constitutional amendment.

Both proposals stand little chance of passing the Republican-controlled Legislature. And Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton says he won't support legalizing marijuana.