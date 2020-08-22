Minnesota Inventor Killed in Bike Crash

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) -- A Minnesota inventor is dead after apparently crashing his homemade electric bicycle.

Reports say a Washington County Sheriff's deputy discovered Rory Artig's body underneath his bike off a trail in Stillwater Township on Aug. 14.

Investigators believe his bike left the path and he fell off and died as a result of injuries suffered in the fall.

His family told the newspaper that Artig hopped trains, sailed alone, built his own kayaks, built his own house, and invented and patented a collapsible fireplace.

His daughter said his electric bike could reach speeds of 40 mph.