Minnesota Intensive Care Units Dip to Three-Month Low

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The number of coronavirus patients in Minnesota intensive care units has dipped to a three-month low.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday reported 103 patients in intensive care, a total last seen April 16 in the early weeks of the pandemic.

It also reported 249 total hospitalizations, continuing a downward trend from a peak in late May.

The state reported eight new deaths in line with another slow decline. But there are also concerning signs.

The state's positivity rate _ a measure of whether spread is accelerating _ has inched up from 3.4% two weeks ago to 4.3%.