This past week I got sucked into the show "The Great Christmas Light Fight". In the program, a judge/host visits multiple homes across the country that are meticulously decorated for the holidays. We are talking about displays where there are moving elements, projections, lights covering the entire yard, villages set up, I even saw one house where the owners painted the whole thing red and green just for the light display. People go all out for this in order to be named the coveted Light Fight Trophy.

Turns out that there was a house in Minnesota that competed on the show back in 2016. The house is owned by Trent and Ryan Kasper-Cook of Minnetrista, and their display featured over 17,000 lights set to music. Unfortunately, they didn't win on the show, they were beaten by a family from Virginia, but they still put on their light display every year and it just gets better and better.

Here is what they set up in 2020:

This year, the Trista Lights house will be dazzling crowds on select days in December. You can see them for yourself these dates:

Friday, Dec. 3rd (5 - 9 pm)

Saturday, Dec. 4th (5 - 9 pm)

Saturday, Dec. 11th (5 - 9 pm)

Friday, Dec. 17th (5 - 9 pm)

Saturday, Dec. 25th (5 - 9 pm)

Friday, Dec. 31st (5 - 9 pm)

Trista Lights is located at 4377 Trista Bnd, Excelsior, MN 55331. Find them on their Facebook page as well.

