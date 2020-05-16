Minnesota Hits 700 COVID-19 Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 740 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 additional deaths on Saturday for totals of 14,969 and 700 respectively.

A total of 143,281 tests have been run statewide so far. Currently, there are 493 people in the hospital, which is down five from the day before, but the ICU saw a jump of 25 bringing the total number of patients up to 225.

Stearns County saw 34 new cases and one more death bringing the numbers up to 1,675 and 10.

Wright County is now up to 152 cases and one death, Sherburne County is at 144 cases and one death, and Benton County has 122 cases and two deaths.