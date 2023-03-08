Minnesota Has the Best Airport in North America 2nd Year in a Row

Have you done any flying lately? Do you often compare airports? Looking around to see which offers better food courts, or services, comfier seats, or just all around cleanliness. We all do it, it's okay. What you might want to take some pride in, if you're from Minnesota is that we have an airport that is one of the best of the best from 2022.

CBS Minnesota just reported that

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has been named the best airport in North America for the second year in a row.

Photo by Samantha Gades on Unsplash

Airport Service Quality put out their annual report awarding different airports around the world for a number of reasons. Such as "Airport with the Most Dedicated Staff", "Easiest Airport Journey", "Most Enjoyable Airport", "Cleanest Airport" , "Best Airport at Arrivals Globally" and lastly "Best Airports by Size and Region".

Everything is broken down between different parts of the world and includes Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America-Caribbean, Middle East and North America. So when you start really breaking it down, there appears to be a lot of good airports around the world. But specifically the category Minnesota was recognized for was the

Best Airports by Size and Region:

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport tied with Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and both were recognized for having the "top 20% overall satisfaction score by size and region at departure" in the bigger category seeing 25 to 40 million passengers per year.

So next time you fly out of MSP, take a look around and know you are in one of the best airports in the country. But if you're looking for the most enjoyable airport to fly from here in the United States, get to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in Greer, South Carolina or William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, Texas. Want to learn a little more on which great airports there are around the world, check that out here.

