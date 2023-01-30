MSP Airport Passenger Traffic Increased 24% in 2022

BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) -- The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport surpassed 31.2 million total passengers last year, that's an increase of 24 percent over 2021.

However, passenger traffic in 2022 was still lower than the 39.6 million passengers the airport had in 2019.

MSP had over 310,000 takeoffs and landings in 2022, which was up two percent from the nearly 304,000 operations in 2021.

The top five airlines at the airport in 2022 were:

1). Delta with 71 percent of the passenger share

2). Sun Country with 11 percent of the passengers

3). American 4.6 percent

4). Southwest 4.4 percent

5). United 4.2 percent

To start 2023, airlines are operating an average of 358 departures a day at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.