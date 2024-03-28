Minnesota Graduates 58,000+ in 2023: MDE Details
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - The Minnesota Department of Education has released 2023 graduation data.
Statewide, more than 58,200 students graduated in 2023, a 0.3 percentage point decrease from 2022.
How did local school districts compare?
Here are the four-year graduation rates from area schools. More details, including the five and six-year graduation rates, are available here.
- Albany Public School District: 94.31%
- Becker Public School: 91.71%
- Big Lake Public School: 93.06%
- Foley Public Schools: 94.00%
- Holdingford Public School District: 93.55%
- Kimball Public School District: 96.97%
- Melrose Public School District: 88.89%
- Paynesville Public School District: 93.55%
- Rocori Public School District: 87.03%
- Sartell – St. Stephen School District: 97.97%
- Sauk Centre Public School District: 91.18%
- St. Cloud Public School District: 64.17%
- Sauk Rapids-Rice Public School: 86.96%
The graduation data from all school districts, as well as a breakdown of graduation rates by different social and economic categories, are found in the Minnesota Department of Education’s spreadsheet here.
