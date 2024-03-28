Minnesota Graduates 58,000+ in 2023: MDE Details

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - The Minnesota Department of Education has released 2023 graduation data.

Statewide, more than 58,200 students graduated in 2023, a 0.3 percentage point decrease from 2022.

How did local school districts compare?

Here are the four-year graduation rates from area schools. More details, including the five and six-year graduation rates, are available here.

Albany Public School District: 94.31%

Becker Public School: 91.71%

Big Lake Public School: 93.06%

Foley Public Schools: 94.00%

Holdingford Public School District: 93.55%

Kimball Public School District: 96.97%

Melrose Public School District: 88.89%

Paynesville Public School District: 93.55%

Rocori Public School District: 87.03%

Sartell – St. Stephen School District: 97.97%

Sauk Centre Public School District: 91.18%

St. Cloud Public School District: 64.17%

Sauk Rapids-Rice Public School: 86.96%

The graduation data from all school districts, as well as a breakdown of graduation rates by different social and economic categories, are found in the Minnesota Department of Education’s spreadsheet here.

