Minnesota Folksinger/Songwriter To Perform In St. Cloud Tonight

ANN REED COMING TO ST. CLOUD TONIGHT

Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud Tonight, October 7th, for a performance beginning at 7 pm. Tickets can be purchased by clicking HERE. The show will be an hour and fifteen minutes long, with no intermission. Her performance is part of the First Fridays at First concert series put on by the Granite City Folk Society and First Presbyterian Church of God.

Get our free mobile app

TICKETS

Tickets are just $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

ABOUT ANN REED

Ann Reed is a Minnesota artist with a national following. Ann has been touring for decades, visiting fairs, and festivals, interviewing at radio and television stations along the way, writing songs, and playing her 12-string guitar which is also Minnesota born; made by Charles Hoffman.

Ann began teaching herself how to play guitar when she was just 12 years old and has been a performer her entire adult life. She was influenced by the music that her family members would be listening to when she was young, and people say that Ann has the ability to share a really good story. My guess is she can not only make you laugh, but can make you think about issues of today, feel better about being in your own skin, and give you hope that you can be who you want to be and it's okay.

Ann Reed/Youtube

ANNS PODCAST

If you love Ann Reed, she also has a podcast that you can connect to by clicking HERE. It's a series of interviews with women, all over the age of 60, talking about life experiences; those that are behind, and those that lay ahead.

8 Field Trips All Central Minnesota Kids Went On

Minnesota's Most Unique Places To Stay The Night