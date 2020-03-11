UPDATE: Minnesota Confirms 4th, 5th Cases of COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Minnesota health officials have confirmed the state's fourth and fifth cases of the coronavirus. The newest cases are in Olmsted and Ramsey counties.

Meanwhile, the University of Minnesota announced it will suspend in-person instruction at its five campuses through at least April 1. The university is following some other schools nationally in such a move, including the University of Wisconsin.

The state's earlier cases involve residents of Anoka, Ramsey and Carver counties.

The state earlier this week set aside $21 million for a response to the virus.