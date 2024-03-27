Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame Announces 2024 Class

ST. LOUIS PARK (WJON News) - This year’s inductees into the Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame have been announced.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame is located in the Pavek Museum in St. Louis Park. The Hall of Fame is celebrating its 75th anniversary with this year’s class of inductees:

Waler “Q-Bear” Banks Jr. from Minneapolis station KMOJ.

Four members of the Hubbard family: Kari Hubbard-Rominski, Stan E. Hubbard, Ginny Hubbard, and Robert W. Hubbard. The owners of Hubbard Broadcasting currently operate more than 50 radio stations in more than 20 cities, plus television stations in New York, New Mexico, and Minnesota.

The late Bill Diehl who, over a seven-decades-long career in print, radio, and television, is credited with bringing the Beatles to Minneapolis in 1965.

Pat Kessler covered politics and government for WCCO for more than 30 years.

Mark and Paula Persons ran a broadcast engineering company for Four decades.

The class will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in October at a reception in Rochester.

THIS MONTH'S MOST-READ STORIES:

Poultry Farms Using Lasers to Keep Wild Birds Away

Benton County Fair Announces Grandstand Lineup

GALLERY!! The Foley Mansion is Ready for the Public