Minnesota Breweries, Distillers Offer Vaccination Incentives

ST. PAUL (AP) — Several Minnesota breweries and distilleries are offering a shot and a beer to adults to encourage them to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gov. Tim Walz announced the "Cheers to the Vaccine" campaign Friday in partnership with the Craft Brewers Guild and the Minnesota Distillers Guild.

Establishments participating in the ‘Cheers to the Vaccine’ campaign include:

· Bad Weather Brewing Company

· Bald Man Brewing

· Dampfwerk Distillery Co.

· Far North Spirits, Inc.

· Isanti Spirits

· La Dona Cerveceria

· Lawless Distilling Company

· L'Etoile du Nord

· Loon Liquors

· Lupulin Brewing Company

· Richwood Winery

· Royal Foundry Craft Spirits

· Spiral Brewery

· Stilheart Distillery and Cocktail Lounge

· Unmapped Brewing Co.

· Utepils Brewing Co.

It's separate from a list of incentive giveaways he announced Thursday, including State Fair tickets, fishing licenses and state park passes.

Participating establishments will offer free or discounted drinks through June 30 to Minnesotans 21 and older who provide proof that they have received at least one vaccine dose.

Several breweries and distilleries are also planning on-site vaccination clinics.