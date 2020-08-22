Minnesota Baseball Association State Tournament Scores

The Minnesota Baseball Association's state tournament is currently underway.

The Foley Lumberjacks beat the Hanska Lakers 8-7 on Friday in a game that lasted 11 innings. Tyler Midas and Noah Winkelman both earned two RBIs in the win. JT Harren was the pitcher of note, earning 10 shutouts and giving up seven hits and one run in the final eight innings.

The tournament continues Saturday with Cold Spring, Avon, Lake Henry, Maple Lake, and Watkins getting in on the action.