Minneapolis Sees More Protests After Man Killed by Deputies
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Protesters took to the streets for a fourth consecutive night in Minneapolis over the shooting death of a Black man by members of a U.S. Marshals task force.
Crowds marched Sunday evening in response to Thursday's fatal shooting of 32-year-old Winston Boogie Smith Jr. in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests stemming from Sunday's protests.
Authorities said Friday that Smith was wanted on a weapons violation and fired a gun before two deputies shot him while he was inside a parked vehicle.
Family and friends are demanding transparency in the investigation.
Earlier protests over the weekend led to arrests.
