Minneapolis Parks Board Settles With Detained Somali Teens

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board has reached a settlement with the families of four Somali-American teenagers who were detained by park police in July 2018.

The Minnesota Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations announced Wednesday that the parks board will pay $170,000 to settle a discrimination complaint.

The teens said they feared for their lives when they were detained by Minneapolis Park Police officers.

They were handcuffed, and at one point an officer drew his gun and pointed it in their direction.

The officers were responding to a false 911 call about teens with weapons. The teens were unarmed.