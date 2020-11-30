Mild Weather to Continue Into Next Week

UNDATED -- Mild and dry weather will continue into early next week with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

There is very little snow left on the ground now from the two large snowstorms we had back in October and again in November. We've officially had 15.7 inches of snow so far this season, which is 6.9 inches above normal. In a normal year, we would have had about 8.8 inches of snow so far. Last year at this point we had 7.7 inches of snow.