MetroVets, MDVA Hosting State and Local Memorial Day Ceremonies

ST. CLOUD -- There will be in-person and virtual Memorial Day ceremonies held at the state and local levels on Monday.

The St. Cloud Area Metropolitan Veterans Council will be holding an honors ceremony at the Minnesota Veteran’s Plaza at the MAC at 11:30 a.m. The keynote speaker will be Director of Stearns County Veteran Services Cory Vaske.

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs will be doing a virtual program for the second year in a row due to COVID-19. A 30-minute program titled “Reflections: Memorial Day 2021” will be broadcast on Twin Cities PBS-TPT at 8:00 p.m.

The program will include personal stories from Minnesota families and veterans, a rifle salute, and remarks from Commissioner Larry Herke and Governor Tim Walz.

State veterans cemeteries will also be open to visitors with American flags displayed on entrance streets and at every grave.

