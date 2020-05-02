Menards Requiring Customers to Wear Face Masks
UNDATED -- Another company will now be requiring shoppers to wear masks inside their stores.
Menards announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all customers must wear a mask or face covering while shopping.
The company says masks are available for guests to buy if they do not have one.
Menards is also updating their store hours to 6:00 am until 8:00 pm Monday through Saturday and 8:00 am until 7:00 pm on Sundays.
