UNDATED -- Menards is the latest retailer to temporarily change its store hours in response to COVID-19.

Effective immediately they will be open from 6:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sundays.

The changes are being made to allow Menards to implement more cleaning and sanitizing time.