Have you ever really lived until you've taken part in your first meat raffle? While that isn't a real philosophical question, it does call attention to our midwestern quirkiness. I've had friends from outside the midwest come to Minnesota and ask quietly what a meat raffle was when they would see a sign. "Magical" was generally my reply to those who've asked. But sometimes you might just want to switch up where you participate. Finally, there is a map just for you, the meat raffle connoisseur, and it reveals the locations of 300+ meat raffles across the state.

Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM Screenshot Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM Screenshot loading...

Hats off to the folks over at MinnesotaBreweries.com for coming up with the idea for a map that gives you the location of meat raffles across the entire state of Minnesota. Now, let's pause for a moment, as this map is NOT the end all meat raffle map, but it is a great place to go when you are visiting friends and family around the state to scratch your meat raffle itch and to try and strike it 'rich' with a pot roast of a pack of jerky sticks.

What's nice about the map from MinnesotaBreweries.com is you can zoom in and scroll through the state looking for different meat raffles on different nights, and then you can create almost a meat raffle loop where you could plan out and map your route as you go.

From what I've seen around the area and looking at the map, it seems to be fairly accurate, but there is a comment link to fix errors or to add a place to the meat raffle map that may not be listed.

Get our free mobile app

You might as well save that link to see the map, especially if you plan on doing any travel within the state. Because you never know when your meat raffle fever might strike.

So Long! Minnesota's Ugliest Car Just Got Drove Off To Michigan Alex Wayne recently bought a mash-up of a Minnesota vehicle. It's a Mini Cooper frame with a Chevy Express van skeleton on top. This vehicle definitely turns some heads as it goes by, but it was supposed to do that.

This $1 Million Home in Sartell Has an Indoor Basketball Court