MDH Reports 89 More Minnesotans Have Died From COVID-19

ST. PAUL -- Another 89 Minnesotans have died from complications related to COVID-19, including three in the St. Cloud metro area.

Stearns County had one of those deaths, a person in their upper 80s, while Benton County had 2, both in their early 70s. The statewide death total is now at 4,198.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 has dropped from the day before. There were 3,523 positive cases reported Wednesday, with Stearns County reporting 112 new cases, Sherburne County with 53 and Benton County with 20.

In total, 367,218 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Minnesota, with 324,304 people no longer needing to be isolated.

Over 4.7-million COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic.