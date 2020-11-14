MDH Reports 8,703 New Cases of COVID-19, 35 Additional Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 35 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 8,703 new cases on Saturday.

Statewide the cumulative totals are now 2,874 and 216,028 respectively.

Stearns County reported two additional deaths and 341 new cases. Sherburne County reported 195 new cases and Benton County reported 72.

Health officials say over 3,356,000 tests have been completed in Minnesota since March.