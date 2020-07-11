MDH Reports 806 New Cases of COVID-19, 4 More Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 806 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths from Friday. The new totals are now 41,571 and 1,499 respectively.

Locally, Sherburne County saw the biggest increase in cases, up 18 for a new total of 362. Stearns County added 14 cases bringing the total up to 2,496. Benton County added just one new confirmed case for a new total of 236.

The MDH says over 36,000 Minnesotans have recovered from the virus. Currently, there are 241 people hospitalized which is up 14 from the day before. The number of ICU patients dropped by three and is currently at 121.

A total of over 41,500 tests have been administered statewide.